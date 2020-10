CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Van Heusen in Corning will close its doors on Christmas Eve, according to the store’s manager.

18 News first reported in July that the store would be closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitting rooms inside the store have been closed and the customer capacity has been reduced to 12 people due to the pandemic.

The store manager says they hope to have a Black Friday event, but have not set anything official at this time.