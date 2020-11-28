Corning yard waste site opening extended for Saturday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning has extended the yard waste site opening for an additional Saturday this year.

The yard waste site was open this Saturday from 10 a-m to 2 p-m. City residents could drop-off brush and leaves. There was also free mulch for residents.

Those using the site were asked to show proof of residency such as a driver’s license and to social distance by wearing a mask and keeping windows closed.

“Over the past couple of years, we have had requests to leave the yard waste site open on Thanksgiving weekend. Usually, weather does not permit the extension. This year the weather for Saturday looks good, just a little cold, so we are going to give it a try,” stated Mark Ryckman the City Manager.