Corning’s Centerway Square a finalist for best Public Square in North America

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Centerway Square in downtown Corning is a finalist for USA Today’s 10Best Public Square in North America.

The square is currently in first place among 20 other locations, including Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

The town of Corning was revitalized in 1989 when two blocks of street were replaced with the pedestrian plaza known as Centerway Square. This brick-paved area features a 50-foot clock tower, street lamps and a covered stage for live events.

10Best Editors worked with a panel of urban planning experts to nominate 20 of the best public squares in the country. You can vote for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, February 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

The 10 winning squares, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, February 26.