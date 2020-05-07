COVID-19 testing being done at Three Rivers in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – All staff and residents at Absolut Care at Three Rivers are being tested for COVID-19, according to Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler.

According to the facility’s website there are 120 beds in the building, which services short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care.

It’s unknown how many tests are being conducted at this time. To date there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Three Rivers.

Steuben County has reported multiple cases and 29 deaths at three nursing home facilities: Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and Harriett Taylor.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.