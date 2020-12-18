CR 119 bridge reopens in Cameron

CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – The County Route 119 bridge over the Canisteo River in the Town of Cameron opened Dec. 8, reconnecting the villages of Canisteo and Addison along the Canisteo River Valley.

The $4-million, 190-foot long bridge was funded through Marchiselli funding and paid through 80 percent federal, 15 percent state, and 5 percent local funds, taking nine months to complete.

The New York State Department of Transportation, C&S Engineers and Twin Tier Constructors worked with now-retired County Bridge Engineer Steve Catherman to complete this project.

