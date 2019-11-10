“Craft Farm & Company” now open in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Craft Farm & Company is now open in Corning.

Located at 27 West Market Street, it looks to be a budding gem in the Gaffer District.

The Pop Up Shop Features Local Artisans Now Through December. Located on the west end of Corning’s Gaffer District, the shop will feature the full Craft Farm product line and the work of a dozen other local artists and craftspeople – including pottery, glass, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and more. The public is invited to visit during this first opening weekend, in celebration.

Opening Weekend was on Saturday, November 9 and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m and Sunday, November 10, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Craft Farm specializes in natural products that serve daily life, with a focus on creativity and sustainability. Craft Farm’s products “feature ingredients that are good for you and the environment,” including hand and dish soaps, household cleaners, bug repellents, pet soaps, bath bombs, lip balms and more.

“I’m very excited to feature not only Craft Farm products at the pop-up shop, but art and gifts by local artisans and makers who share the same values of fine craftsmanship and sustainability that I do,” says Allison Duncan, owner of Craft Farm.

Featured artisans include; paintings and greeting cards by Bridget van Otterloo, pottery by Stacey Esslinger and Jason Wolff; wood furniture and decor by Staving Artist Woodwork. Glass vessels and décor by Chris Giordano, Chrissy Lapham, Ross Delano, More Not Less Studios, Lyman Babbitt, and Dan Mirer; art by Amelia Fais Harnas, flameworked glass sculpture by Stephen Brucker, jewelry by Adorn, Happy Lil Stitches, Westbrook Glass Jewelry, and Laurel O’Brien. Herbal care products by Bespoke Apothecary; and plant arrangements & terrariums by Pixie Moss Meadows. Several additional artists will join the collection later in the season.

Craft Farm and Company will remain open through the holiday shopping season, with standard hours:

(closed Monday)

Tuesday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday 11 a.m. – p.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 a.m. – 7 p.m.