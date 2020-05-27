Drop boxes added to Steuben County DMV offices

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Additional drop boxes have been installed at the Corning and Hornell DMV offices for those needing to turn in registrations, transfers of registrations, or plates.

Some transactions that can be completed online can be done so on the New York DMV website.

The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:

MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

DTF-802 and bill of sale

Proof of insurance

Title

Copy of your driver’s license

Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk

Prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.

Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.

The following locations are now available for drop-offs.

Bath DMV Corning DMV Hornell DMV

3 E Pulteney Square 10 W. 1st Street 7604 Seneca Road North

Bath, NY 14810 Corning, NY 14830 Hornell, NY 14843

Steuben County DMV offices remain closed to the public by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.8 through June 6, 2020. Walk-ins and appointments are not accepted at this time.