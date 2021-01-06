Explore Steuben app sharing new way to find activities, trips

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for new things to do in Steuben County or planning a trip to the area? There’s now an app for that.

Steuben County’s official tourism promotion organization has created a new app to help local residents and travelers to discover parts of Steuben they may not even know are there.

The new “Explore Steuben Trip Planner” allows users to access information about restaraunts, shopping, experiences, and other activities available in Steuben County right from theirr phone.

“We all tend to do things with which we’re already familiar. One of the reasons we locals sometimes get frustrated during wintertime (or any time, really) is that the options of those things to do seems to be more limited,” says Dave DeGolyer, Communications Manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. “And while that might be true, there are usually a number of awesome experiences available that people just don’t realize are there. The new app makes the information accessible and helps folks plan an outing with ease.”

More “Tours” will be added throughout the year, as well as seasonal itineraries, so the app will continue to evolve and grow offering users a variety of ideas and ways to plan their own exciting adventures.

“Each tour is handpicked,” adds Craig Hills, Digital Marketing Manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes, “to provide you with something that interests you or allows you to experience something completely new.”

Learn more about the exciting new Explore Steuben app or download the app and get started exploring at CorningFingerLakes.com. You can download the app for your desktop at https://www.corningfingerlakes.com/home/explore-steuben-trip-planner/.

To download the app to your phone, visit your app store.