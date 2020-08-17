Fall classes begin at Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall classes officially began for students at Corning Community College.

After months of preparing for students to return to campus, the school is offering online, remote, hybrid, and fully on-campus class sections.

Corning Community College had COVID-19 screening stations set up outside of the main dorm, where students were frequently tested as they roamed about the campus.

“It’s different, especially in the cafe because we can’t get as much as we did last year. (In one of the buildings) you have to be in a single file line and we have to check-in if we were screened or not,” said CCC sophomore, Kelvin Reaves.

“It’s not too complicated. Some days I have one hybrid class. Today, I’ll be in class and Wednesdays I’ll be online,” said CCC freshman, Mark Kimble.

Students are also asked to wear masks around campus and must bring their food from the cafe back to their dorm rooms, to adhere to guidelines.