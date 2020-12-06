Free Christmas Tree giveaway in Corning

Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Phillips Funeral Home gave away free Christmas trees for the second year in a row from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Co-Owner of Phillips Funeral Home, Garrett DuVall, said they have 100 trees to give away this year which is double what they had last year. He also said there’s been a significant outreach from the community for this tree giveaway.

“We decided to do it despite the pandemic because we realized there’s definitely a need for this,” said DuVall. “We’re going to have Santa Claus here from noon to 2 for complimentary photos. Our way just to give back to the community.”

If you missed it this year, DuVall says they are trying to have one again next year.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now