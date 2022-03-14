CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Centerway Square has been nominated for the “Best Public Square” in the country after taking the top prize last year.

Corning’s Gaffer District announced the nomination in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards on March 14. The nomination comes a year after the square was nominated and subsequently won the top prize in last year’s awards.

“We are elated to learn that Centerway Square has been nominated again for the USA TODAY award,” said Gaffer District Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi. “Now more than ever, this type of recognition is a source of great pride and another fabulous way for visitors to discover this beautiful focal point in our beloved Gaffer District. We appreciate everyone’s vote.”

Voting opens on Monday, March 14 and closes at midnight on April 11. Votes can be submitted once a day by clicking here.

The Gaffer District said it also was noted in 2013 as one of America’s top 15 most beautiful town squares by Travel + Leisure.