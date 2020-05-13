GlassFest 2020 going virtual

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – GlassFest 2020 will be going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gaffer District made the announcement online regarding the May event, which will still start on the 22nd through the 24th.

Live music, yoga, artist demonstrations, behind-the-scenes of our businesses, shopping via the Facebook Gaffer District Retail Group and dining options via curbside pick-up or delivery. The Gaffer District’s tradition of honoring fallen Hometown Hero soldiers will continue on Sunday afternoon to close Virtual GlassFest 2020 weekend. Visit glassfest.org and stay tuned as we bring you more details!

