GlassFest Fusion events rescheduled due to rain

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the weather forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021, Corning’s Gaffer District has made the following changes to the GlassFest Fusion schedule.

The Drive-In Movie Night for Scoob! scheduled for May 28, 2021, at 9:00 pm, will be rescheduled to June 12, 2021, at 9:00 pm. Corning’s Gaffer District will notify ticket holders through email. Individuals who are unable to attend the new event date will be refunded through Eventbrite.

GlassFest Fusion 2021: Local artist performs live art demos

The Guided Public Art Tours for Friday, May 28, 2021, will continue as planned. Corning’s Gaffer District will still host free guided tours at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Attendees are advised to bring an umbrella and dress appropriately.

Ticket holders who would like to reschedule their tour for another date are welcome to attend any of our other scheduled tours for this weekend.

Forecast Discussion 05/28/21 AM: Steady rainfall arrive by midday

All pop-up entertainment for the afternoon of Saturday, May 29, 2021, has been rescheduled for Sunday evening after the concert in Centerway Square.