Hand sanitizer, masks available for farmers in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets is working with Cornell Cooperative Extension county offices across the state to distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to farms and farmworkers to help ensure their safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Steuben County, these materials will be available for the agriculture community at the 4H building at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath. Products will be distributed on Friday, May 22, from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Registration is required. http://bit.ly/maskdistribution

Proof of farm status must be provided in order to receive products

Pick up will be at the 4-H Building at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath. Enter from the Chestnut Street entrance and exit onto Washington Street.

Farms with 1 to 4 employees will receive one gallon of hand sanitizer, farms with more will receive two gallons of sanitizer, (more may be available, depending on supply)

Face mask will be provided as supplies last

If there are any questions, or if this time is not possible for you to pick up the supplies, please contact Ariel Kirk, Agriculture Educator at adk39@cornell.edu or 607-664-2574 to make other arrangements.