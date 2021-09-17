Harvest Festival in Corning begins today

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The annual harvest Festival is back in Corning tonight at 5:00 PM.

For the festival, four blocks of Market Street are closed off. Retail shops, restaurants, and the local farmer’s market are all taking part in Harvest 2021. The festival has been a long-time fall event and there is a variety of activities for all age ranges.

The festival is free and is the perfect opportunity to support local all while enjoying some fall fun. The festival features live music, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, and a scarecrow contest.

It starts at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 17, and ends at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 19th so be sure to check it out.

