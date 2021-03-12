Hit-And-Run in Woodhull results in power outage

(WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s office reported a vehicle collided with a NYSEG pole on March 10 just after midnight. The car then fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a gray Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The accident happened County Route 102 just north Merring Road in Woodhull. According to Police, the evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle also sustained damage to the front drivers side.

Residents in the area also lost power for several hours in Woodhull. The identity of the owner or driver of the vehicle has not been established yet. The public is encouraged to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.