Hornell 4th of July parade suspended, fireworks still on

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Public Safety has suspended the Hornell Independence Day Parade and daytime activities at Veterans Memorial Park at James Street, according to the city’s Facebook page.

However the city fireworks display will go on as planned with spectators asked to practice social distancing.

The City of Hornell’s Memorial Day parade was originally canceled back in May but was reinstated as a car-only parade with no spectators on the street.

After reporting 273 confirmed cases, Steuben County has only 15 active cases of COVID-19. The Hornell region has had the most cases with 121 cases between Hornell, North Hornell, and Hornellsville. A large portion of those cases were based in nursing homes, specifically Elderwood at Hornell and Hornell Gardens.