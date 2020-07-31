Hornell City School District proposes hybrid reopening

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell City School District Superintendent Jeremy Palotti says the district will adopt a hybrid model when schools reopen in September, with students divided into two groups (keeping households together) and following this schedule:

● Monday: Group A attends in person with Group B attending remotely

● Tuesday: Group B attends in person with Group A attending remotely

● Wednesday: Group A and B attend remotely with live remote instruction – schools get a deep cleaning, teachers prepare remote work for when students are not in session

● Thursday: Group A attends in person with Group B attending remotely

● Friday: Group B attends in person with Group A attending remotely

School districts have until the end of the day on July 31 to submit their reopening plan to the Governor.

