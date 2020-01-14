Hornell holding public workshop on DRI funding

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell will be holding a public workshop on how to use the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding awarded last year.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hornell Community Arts Center at 58 Broadway Mall.

The goal of the workshop is to receive public feedback on the proposed projects being considered under the new funding.

“With this funding Hornell has a great opportunity to enhance its downtown area and secure better quality of life for the residents, along with a more robust economic future for the region,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We have seen a remarkable resurgence across New York’s Southern Tier communities as a result of strategic investments through programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and we will continue to work with and empower these communities as they work to make the most of their local assets.”

Hornell joins the city of Elmira and the villages of Penn Yan and Watkins Glen as Downtown Revitalization Initiative recipients within the Southern Tier.

“Winning the DRI is a game changer for the City of Hornell,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckey. “Projects that were once mere dreams can now become reality. This grant will open the doorway of economic opportunity and propel the City to new heights. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul for making this large, impactful investment in the Maple City.