Hornell man arrested after underage drinking Halloween party

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Luke Miller, 43, was charged after an anonymous tip regarding an underage drinking party on Halloween, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, 15 people under the age of 21 were in attendance at the party and four of them were under the age of 18.

Miller was charged with eleven counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of Social Hosting.

Miller was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Hornellsville Town Court at a later date.