Hornell man arrested after underage drinking Halloween party

Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Luke Miller, 43, was charged after an anonymous tip regarding an underage drinking party on Halloween, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, 15 people under the age of 21 were in attendance at the party and four of them were under the age of 18.

Miller was charged with eleven counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of Social Hosting.

Miller was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Hornellsville Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator