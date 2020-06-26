Hornell replacing water system, water outage and boil advisory anticipated

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell is notifying residents of a major project to replace portions of its water system that will require a disruption in service.

The temporary shutdown will begin on Thursday July 9, which will result in a disruption of water service to all residents who receive water from the City for approximately 12 hours.

The disruption in service will begin at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday July 9 and last through approximately 8 am. Friday July 10. All residents should expected very low or a total loss in water pressure during this time, and should refrain from non-essential use of water.

The following areas will be TOTALLY without water during this time and will be under boil water advisory when service is restored:

1. Airport Road, Maple Court, Seneca Road North, The Woodlands Park, and any users north of State Route 21 in the Town of Hornellsville

2. Old Almond Road, Plaza 21, North Main Street

3. County Route 66 in the Town of Hornellsville

4. North Main Street, Parish Road, Madison Avenue, Bald Hill Road (including BOCES)

5. Upper Bennett Street, Lincoln Street, Dennis Avenue

6. East Main Street, Howard Street, Byrd Avenue, Southerby Avenue

7. Ice House Road

The City of Hornell Department of Public Works will notify all residents through the Code Red call system and social media when water service returns to normal operation.

To continue providing safe, quality water to our residents, the City of Hornell Water Treatment Facility is undergoing a major upgrade. In preparation to connect a new drinking water storage tank to the distribution pipe that carries water to the City, we have to temporarily shut down the existing pipe to install new piping and valves. City of Hornell

Last year the city received a $1 million REDC grant to improve its water pollution plant and $567,000 for sewer system improvements.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact Mitchell Cornish, Superintendent of Public Works at 607-324-7421 or mcornish@cityofhornell.com.