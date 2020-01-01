Jail bail reform begins tomorrow: Part 3

STEUBEN, NY (WETM)- The new jail bail legislation goes into full effect starting tomorrow. Steuben County jail has been preparing for this for months.

This change came to life after the story broke that an inmate in Rikers Island was held for years and getting lost in the system without knowing that he could make bail.

“That’s a problem,” Sheriff Allard explained. “We don’t have those problems up here.”

Allard claims that people aren’t treated like that in the Steuben County jail and that the entire state will suffer because of one bad jail.

“People don’t get lost in the shuffle up here, like that, so, yes there were problems down there, problems that needed to be addressed, but instead of identifying the problem and correcting it in that facility, what the state has done a broad brush and said all facilities must be the same, and in order to change one we have to change all of them,” said Allard.

The feelings on the new legislation are mixed in the County. Public Defender Shawn Sauro supports that change.

“Being an American and the constitution and your right to liberty and a fair trial, these things are important and I don’t know if you want to turn around on that,” Sauro said.

District Attorney Brooks Baker is astonished by how far this legislation goes.

“Should there be some change, we can always make the system better, there is no question about that, but to change this kind of wholesale change without a real conversation just is wrong,” Baker explained. “I mean they have re-written the entire Jurisprudences it applies to criminal law as a part of a budget bill without public hearings, without a conversation, people don’t know what this is, and when we start explaining it, people are shocked, and people are scared.”

Baker says that this will cost the county money that it does not have to spend.

“This is going to cost Steuben county a half a million dollars that we don’t have, there is no funding for that,” said Baker.

The legislation also changes how quickly discovery needs to be delivered to the defense.

“They have to do that within 15 days, which is a lot different than before, so that is going to affect our road patrol, the guys in our CIU, people who make the arrest, and things like that because they are going to have to process the evidence quicker, the DA’s office is going to have to give it to the Defense Attorney quicker, and that’s a big burden,” Major Matthew Whitmore from the Steuben County Corrections.