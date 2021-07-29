Jeep® introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass option for Wrangler and Gladiator windshields

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeep and Corning Incorporated announced a windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass is now available as a factory-installed Jeep Performance Parts option on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and 2021 Jeep Gladiator models.

The new windshield option combines traditional soda-lime glass with a thin inner ply of chemically strengthened Corning Gorilla Glass for Automotive Exteriors.

“Corning is proud to partner with Jeep to bring our tough technical glass to these iconic vehicles. And we’re excited for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy this new option the moment they drive off the lot,” said Mike Kunigonis, vice president and general manager, Corning Automotive Glass Solutions.

Corning says the technology makes the windshield lightweight, more durable, and three times more impact resistant versus traditional windshields to chips and cracks from stones and other debris that drivers could encounter on trails and roads.

This newest factory-installed window with Gorilla Glass comes three years after the release of the Mopar windshield that was made with Gorilla Glass, a replacement windshield for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.