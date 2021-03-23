Local bar reopens after closing its doors for almost a year; invites community to paint on mural

Corning

CORNING, NY (WETM) – When COVID hit, restrictions were put in place on bars and restaurants to keep people safe. But these restrictions made it difficult for many establishments to generate business. For Vinnie Azzarelli, Owner of Volo, it made more sense to close temporarily.

“As a bar, I had a lot more restrictions and hurdles to get over to be successful,” Azzarelli said. “With those restrictions, it was going to be very difficult, so I did decide to close quite a bit of the year.”

Now that restrictions are slowly easing up, and the community is getting their COVID vaccines, Azzarelli is ready to re-open his bar.

“I’m still here and I hope to still stick around in the community for a while,” Azzarelli said.

To kick off the re-opening, Azzarelli is inviting the community to paint on large white panels that he has nailed to the front of Volo.

“Please, anyone come down that would like to add to the community art,” said Azzarelli. “I decided that I’d keep giving back to the community that’s given so much to me.”

So grab your painting supplies and head down Market Street to contribute some creativity to the community mural.

“But please always keep in mind it is for the community, so nothing that’s inappropriate,” Azzarelli asks.

