Local dance studio doing virtual dance lessons

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The coronavirus pandemic has put many activities on pause, but one that never stopped was dance. The Stage Door Performing Arts Center in Corning, N.Y. adapted to the challenges and moved lessons to zoom.

“When everything happened last March we shut down for two weeks to figure out how to do virtual classes,” said Heather Haskins, Owner of Stage Door Performing Arts Center. “So then we started online completely virtual through zoom. I think in June we started to do a hybrid, because we were allowed to start doing smaller groups and then we put on our recital in July; that was fully virtual.”

The business teaches students different types of dance such as: Jazz, Ballot, Hip-Hop, and more. Haskins told 18 News, since the pandemic began, the number of students have gone down.

“We currently have 75 to 85” Haskins said. “Before corona, we had about 125 to 130.”

Currently, the dance company has classes for both in person and hybrid.

“We also have the virtual option available for anyone that’s been in quarantine, that doesn’t feel 100% because we don’t want to take any risks,” Haskins said.

Stage Door Performing Arts Center has since reopened for in-person classes with proper social distancing in their studio as well as extensive cleaning measures.

“We work in 7×7 squares,” Haskins said. “We keep masks on the whole time, we do a lot of sanitation in and out. We do a big clean up every night and everything gets wiped down. Everything gets sanitized in between kids.”

Haskins said studios around the area talk and say this is something they’re used to. As a teacher and dance studio owner, they are used to adapting and always changing.

“No matter what the challenge set ahead of us, the kids are the number one priority,” Haskins said. “I try to make it my job to do whatever I can to help them find their joy.”