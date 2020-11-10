Local democratic leader, Joe Welch, passed away Sunday

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Joe Welch, Chairman of the City of Corning Democratic Party since 2011, passed away on Sunday, according to family.

Photo provided by: George Welch Jr.

“I think his legacy to me is that he was a good friend to everybody he was very caring and above all, he was an uniter, he wanted to unite our democrats in the area,” said Hilda Lando, Steuben County Legislator, and friend of Welch.

Photo provided by: George Welch Jr.

Welch showed his dedication and his passion for his work – as the Chairman by continuing his duties until he passed away.

Photo provided by: George Welch Jr.

“Everything was zoom calls so he could do it from home, even though he wasn’t feeling well, and there were days that he couldn’t do it because he didn’t feel well enough, but most of the time he was able to assist on the phone calls,” said Lando. “His dedication did not change.”

Photo provided by: George Welch Jr.

Welch’s brother, George Welch Jr., shared this about Welch:

Joe’s health kept him from doing so much. Though physically limited in ways only his family knew, Joe made a concerted effort to contribute to his community. He was president of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity at Cornell University; after school he was president of the Cornell Star & Crescent Foundation, a not-for-profit company that did philanthropic work for the Ithaca area, he was a committee member of school expansion initiative known as Option 2, he was one of the earliest TedX proponents for the area, he was employed as the Commission of the Board of Elections for the Democratic Party in Steuben County and was the chairman of the Corning City Democratic Party since 2011.

He had one of the all time great minds for remembering names that served him well as the guy in the background for so many local, state and national political campaigns. He was also top notch when it came to election law which made him a great resource to politicians across the region.