Local group renovating homes into shelters in honor of Michelle Neurauter on the anniversary of her murder

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A group of volunteers will be renovating a home and turning it into a shelter in honor of Michelle Neurauter on the third anniversary of her murder in Corning.

The Shiloh Community Church has purchased the first “DeCadent House” at 342 Woodview Ave. in Corning to help women coming out of prison and prostitution.

Volunteers will be meeting at the home at 11:00 am to scrape, paint, and repair exterior code violations. Following the clean-up, there will be a free lunch and a speaker who was sexually trafficked in this area.

Lloyd Neurauter was sentenced on Dec. 7, 2018, to life without parole for the August 2017 murder of his ex-wife Michelle. Their daughter Karrie pleaded guilty in late 2018 to second-degree manslaughter for her role in the murder.

18 News confirmed in January that Karrie Neurauter was released from prison on Jan. 16, 2020, and was currently under community supervision in Essex County, New Jersey.

Steuben County Judge Peter Bradstreet agreed to reduce the charge to second-degree manslaughter at the request of Karrie’s attorney David Hoffman.

Her father told officials he had psychologically manipulated his daughter for years and even threatened to kill himself if Karrie did not assist him in the killing of Michelle.

When she pled guilty in 2018, Karrie said that although she was not physically involved in the killing of her mother, she drove her father to and from the home in Corning, she disconnected various electronic devices in the home to hide her father’s presence, and she distracted her younger sister while her father strangled her mother in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

Karrie also said that she helped her father stage the scene to appear like a suicide, and told a false story to investigators to cover up the crime.