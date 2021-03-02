Local movie theater owner shares what it was like to open for the first time in a year

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Palace Movie Theatre is Coring opened its doors last weekend for the first time in almost a year.

The venue had to stop running due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but new regulations also the locally-owned movie theater to entertain the community once again. Capacity restrictions were in place and guests had to follow social distancing guidelines. But that didn’t stop local moviegoers who were eager to get back to watching the latest releases on the big screen.

“I had a little girl, she stopped me twice while she was here, same little girl, and she said I just want to tell you, thank you so much for opening up the theater, we missed coming to the movies and I get to come melted my heart, so, it just, it makes it all worth it,” Palace Movie Theatre Owner Tiffany Ely shared. 

If you want to purchase tickets, they are first come first serve, and you can only purchase the tickets the day of the showing.

