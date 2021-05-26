Local police crackdown on drivers who fail to stop for school buses

BATH, NY (WETM) – The Bath Police Department is tracking down drivers who are dangerously passing school buses.

According to Transportation Director Derek Ortiz, two to three cars pass school buses daily when children are loading and unloading from the bus. This is putting kids in danger and breaking the law.

The buses have flashing lights indicating their stop and a large red stop sign telling people to come to a halt, but people continue to ignore the obvious signs and drive through. But what they might not know is that the busses are equipped with cameras, catching the unlawful pass in the act. Those videos are then sent to the police.

“When the video goes to the Bath Police Department, they investigate the footage, including running the plates, and asking the bus drivers if they recognize the driver,” Ortiz said.

Depending one how many time a driver gets caught, fines can range from $250 to $1,000 and they can spend up to 180 days in jail.