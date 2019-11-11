Local veterans honored in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Veterans of the Coring Center community were honored Veteran’s Day morning with breakfast and a visit by local VFW and U.S. Air Force personnel Vanessa Roberston.

Robertson, who just finished boot camp, will be deployed to Japan for two years.

“We were so lucky and blessed to have Vanessa Roberston to be here on this special Veterans Day,” said Megan Allington, Corning Center’s Recreation Director. “So many different experiences shared by the different generations of military personnel.”