Overnight, Steuben County Officials have learned that an individual that had been at the Steuben County Office Building and Mental Health Building in Bath as recent as Friday afternoon has been tested for COVID-19 and is under mandatory isolation. Continuing to follow guidelines outlined by the Governor and Public Health Department, the Steuben County Office Building Complex in Bath will be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020.

“Although test results on this individual have not yet been determined, out of an abundance of caution to employees and county residents, the Steuben County Office Building complex in Bath will be closed for all business on Monday, March 16, 2020,” said Jack Wheeler, County Manager. “The purpose for the closure will be to allow our staff to properly prepare the building for business in the coming days. “