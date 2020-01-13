MLK Breakfast Celebration in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Corning Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Black Technology Network (BTN) and Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG)) are sponsoring a Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 to 12 noon, at the Radisson Hotel, 125 Denison Parkway East, Corning, New York.

The theme for this year is, “Creating Unity in the Community,” and the keynote speaker will be Mr. Brandon Hicks, Esq., Director of African-American Affairs, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

18 News anchor Daryl Matthews will serve as the emcee for the event.

Tickets for the event is an $18 donation for adults, $9.00 for youth 6 – 12, and children 5 and under free.

The event is designed to both remember Dr. King’s legacy and to encourage unity in the community during these problematic times.

The public is invited. For further information, please call (607) 962-8398, 936-6770, 962-5362, 794-4335.