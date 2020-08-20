Corning Inc. employee at Erwin plant tests positive for COVID-19

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s 321st case of COVID-19 was recently in Corning Inc.’s Erwin plant, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The health department says the new patient is a resident of the Town of Urbana, and that the patient is isolated and being monitored. All of those who had contact with the patient have been notified.

According to the health department, the patient was in the Erwin plant on August 14, 18, and 19.

Corning can confirm that an individual working in one of our Erwin, New York manufacturing facilities has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The individual is self-quarantined at home. We will not provide additional personal details out of respect for the individual’s privacy and confidentiality. Corning is in contact with the relevant local health facilities to meet their specific health and safety requirements. The safety and health of our employees, and that of their families, is of utmost importance to Corning. Corning is disinfecting the section of the plant where the ill individual worked. The plant’s manufacturing processes will continue to run, utilizing personnel who are needed to operate the production lines. Corning’s medical, security, and business teams are responding to the situation in a comprehensive manner. Corning Inc.

In March, Corning Inc. confirmed that an employee based in the Corning Valley tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this year, the Corning Incorporated Foundation established of a COVID-19 Unity Response Fund with an initial value of $325,000 to help meet pressing community needs related to COVID-19 in the Southern Tier.

The new patient reported by the health department also visited several other locations.

· 8/15/20 Afternoon – Dollar Tree in Penn Yan

· 8/16/20 Morning – Crystal Valley Mennonite Church in Dundee

· 8/18/20 Afternoon – Red Apple gas station in Erwin (pump only)

· 8/18/20 Evening – Keuka Creamery drive through in Hammondsport

“Public Health investigates to identify contacts to the best of our abilities,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Not all those who interact with a positive individual meet the definition of a contact with exposure risk. To be considered a contact, the positive and the contact need to have been within six feet of one another for at least 10 minutes under typical circumstances. There can be other extenuating circumstances, but only working in the same building or going to the same store does not generally equate to a contact.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.