New traffic, pedestrian signals being installed in Bath, travel delays expected

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are expected over the coming months at the intersection of Route 415 and Liberty Street in the village of Bath to accommodate the installation of new traffic and pedestrian signals at the intersection.

Preliminary construction is underway and the work taking place at the intersection complements a previously announced project to replace existing sidewalks and create a more walkable environment throughout the village of Bath.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.