Nickel’s Pit BBQ begins soft open on Market Street

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Not a lot of fuss was made when Nickel’s Pit BBQ opened in their second location in Downtown Corning. That’s because they are doing what’s called a soft open, a way to slowly ease your business into full speed.

When you walk into the newly renovated space the smell of rich tangly barbeque sauce fills the room. The owners hustle around the restaurant to get everything up and running.

We aren’t sure when they will be holding their grand opening. When you go to their website a message pops up states that they are coming to Corning in “Summer 2019.” As we are nearing the end of October it’s clear that this date has been pushed up.

Stay tuned for more information.