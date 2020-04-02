Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported that nine additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 49 confirmed cases amid the news of Steuben County’s first COVID-19 related death, an 89-year-old woman in Bath.

The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath

· Town of Caton

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Greenwood

· Village of Arkport (2)

· Village of Bath

· Village of North Hornell

Four of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the current number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to 12.

The other individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic:

· 3/22/20 – 3/28/20 – B&D Stoves in Howard

· 3/23/20 or 3/24/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

· 3/26/20 Afternoon – Tops in Bath

· 3/26/20 – 3/27/20 – Mountainbrow Townhomes in the City of Corning

· 3/26/20 – 4/1/20 – Bluebird Trail Farm in Caton

· 4/1/20 Morning – Wegmans in Hornell

As of Thursday evening, 49 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Steuben County, the majority in the Hornell area. Other cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, Caton, Fremont, Greenwood, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Eight Steuben County residents have recovered from the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.