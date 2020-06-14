Outdoor seating improves business on Market St.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two restaurants said business has improved since they’ve received the green light for outdoor seating.

Market St. was closed two days ago so businesses could have outdoor seating and dining.

Many restaurants had signs asking customers to wear masks and stickers to social distancing guidelines. People were out enjoying the nice weather and some food out on Market St. today.

The two business managers at Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ and Aniello’s Pizzeria that 18 News spoke to said business seems to be improving so far over the weekend.

“Definitely has improved it,” said Felicia Banik, manager at Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ. “With limited seating indoors, it provides extra seating outdoors. And now we’ve got everybody back fulltime.”

The manager at Aniello’s Pizzeria, Anthony Carlineo, agrees.

“Got a bunch of tables set up 6 feet apart,” said Carlineo. “We’re wiping them down every time people get up to leave for the next people to sit. Lunch actually felt like a lunch rush.”

However, he said it’s a little early to know if the outdoor seating has impacted their profits heavily. But he’s hopeful that outdoor seating will help the restaurant out.