Painted Post man arrested for truck-dragging incident caught on camera

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Donald Piersons Jr., 70, of Painted Post, was arrested and charged after cellphone video showed him allegedly dragging a worker who was holding onto a pickup truck.

The incident was shared by Painted Post Police on June 24, who asked anyone with information to come forward in identifying the person driving the truck.

Police say that the public helped identify the truck, which had a New York license plate and a “Trump” sticker on the back.

Piersons has been charged with assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He was released on an appearance ticket and more charges are pending upon completion of the investigation, according to Police.