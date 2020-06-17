Parking enforcement to resume in Corning during Market Street closure

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Parking enforcement will be resuming in the City of Corning, according to The Leader.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding tells The Leader that with the increased economic activity in Corning, officers and parking attendants will be resuming enforcement in the coming days.

A portion of Market Street has been closed to vehicle traffic as of Friday after a vote by the Corning City Council to allow for businesses, especially restaurants, to expand onto the street as part of the Governor’s third phase of reopening.

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman says that Corning Community College is providing free parking in their lot on the corner of First and Chemung streets for downtown workers.

“The Gaffer District is also leaving the gates open in the parking garage,” said Ryckman.

Ryckman is encouraging employees of downtown businesses to park a couple of blocks away to allow for closer parking spots for customers.

Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director of the Gaffer District, says that the Centerway Parking Garage will be available for free while street parking is blocked off. Fabrizi says that 30 of the 400 plus parking spaces are designated as handicapped, or accessible parking.

The street closure is scheduled to last until August 1, 2020.