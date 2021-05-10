Pathways Inc. holding virtual comedy club fundraiser

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Pathways, Inc. will be holding a virtual fundraising event on Thursday, May 20 from 7-8 p.m. The theme of the 2021 annual fundraiser is “A Virtual Night at the Comedy Club.”

Using Zoom, guests will enjoy a 40-minute show featuring three Wise Crackers Comedy Club comedians for our family-friendly (PG-rated) entertainment. For $15 per household, the hour-long virtual night will include basic introductions and Agency information, donor acknowledgments, and much-needed comic relief. This year’s fundraising dollars will benefit the Erwin Child & Family Center.

Additionally, raffle basket tickets are $5 per chance and available to purchase online. Winners will be announced during the event, however, you do not need to attend to win. Raffle tickets are sold separately from registration tickets and require a separate transaction.

Guests can purchase tickets online by visiting Pathway Inc.’s fundraiser website.

For more information on the Pathways, Inc. Annual Fundraiser or the Agency call Stephanie Miller, (607) 937-3200 or visit www.pathwaysforyou.org.