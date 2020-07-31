Paving to begin August 3 in Steuben County

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Motorists should expect daytime lane closures along Interstate 86 in the towns of Hornell & Howard in Steuben County beginning Monday, August 3, 2020, as crews resurface 10.6 miles of pavement between Exits 34 and 35, according to NYSDOT.

Paving activities are expected to take place between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. through the end of August and motorists are advised to prepare for delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

The on and off ramps at Exit 34 will also be paved as part of this project, with staggered closures for both the eastbound and westbound ramps beginning in mid-August. A detour will be in place guiding motorists to use the next ramp.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.