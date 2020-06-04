Peaceful protesters receiving support in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning protests stemmed from the peaceful protests in Elmira, and protesters said they’ve receive community support.

One protester, Tessa Shove, stepped up to take care of supplies. She said the community, even people she doesn’t know, has been helping the protesters stay fueled.

“People are just coming just dropping waters off, Dunkin donuts seem to be a pretty popular drop-off,” said Shove. “I mean it’s just the support has been overwhelming, even cash, people have dropped off some cash.”

Shove said she’s taken over since people started approaching her with supplies. She said many strangers came with contributions for the protesters.