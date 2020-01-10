Pistol permit safety courses being offered in Steuben County

Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina (R) and Italy’s Margherita Brigida Veccaro compete in the 25m pistol woman qualification at the 2019 European Games in Minsk on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard announces the following scheduled pistol permit safety courses to be held at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in 2020.

February 15, 2020 10am – 3pm

March 21, 2020 10am – 3pm

April 18, 2020 10am – 3pm

June 20, 2020 10am – 3pm

August 15, 2020 10am – 3pm

October 17, 2020 10am – 3pm

All sessions are held at the Steuben County Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey Street Extension, Bath New York.

All attendees must be at least 21 years old, never convicted of a felony, and Steuben County residents, land owners or primarily employed in Steuben County.

The sessions do not have a lunch break, attendees are encouraged to bring appropriate snacks and drinks. There is a strict no tobacco use policy on county property. NO LIVE AMMUNITION is allowed in the classroom.

All successful attendees will pass a written exam and complete a practical exercise.

All attendees must be pre-registered and receive confirmation to attend. To reserve your attendance call Terri Moir at 607 622-3930 or email at TMoir@SteubenCountyNY.gov