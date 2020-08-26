Portion of CR 34 in Caton to close for construction

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion of County Route 34, Whiskey Creek Road, in the Town of Caton will be closed from Sept. 8-11, for the replacement of a culvert pipe, according to the Steuben County Public Works Department.

The closure will affect the portion of the road between house numbers 1912 and 2294 and there will be no on-site detour.

Residents from House No. 2294 to House No. 1939 will have access to CR 34 from State Route 22 from the South Corning side. Residents from House No. 1442 to House No. 1912 will have access to CR 34 from SR225 from the Caton side