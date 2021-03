CORNING, NY (WETM) – In celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, local businesses on Market Street will have a “pot of gold” filled with gift cards and special gifts.

Participating businesses will have green and gold ribbons hanging outside of their store fronts. Once a costumer makes a purchase, they can reach their arm inside the “pot of god” and receive a prize.

The Gaffer District donated $100 to each participation business offset the cost.

The event will last from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm March, 20.