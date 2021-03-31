Recent spike of COVID cases has Steuben County officials worried

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After the big spike of COVID cases after the holidays, the virus began to tickle in Steuben Count. But in the last few weeks, more and more positive tests are being reported.

Steuben County Health Director Darlene Smith is worried about the potential for another big wave of cases in her county after seeing the number of positive cases double per day in one month.

“It is frustrating, and probably even more than that, it’s just simply exhausting,” Smith said. “Time after time, wave after wave, kind of go through this again.”

She emphasized the importance of wearing a mask in public even after you get the vaccine.

“Even though you were vaccinated, you should still wear your mask and distance and sanitize at least until the point where we have reached herd immunity,”

Smith said. Steuben County is reporting 192 active cases and a 3.9 percent seven-day rolling average.

