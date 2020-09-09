Road closure coming to portions of Route 54A in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that several road closures are scheduled over the coming weeks along Route 54a in Steuben County to facilitate the construction of a new retaining wall and two new culverts at three separate locations.

Construction activities are underway for the replacement of the first culvert pipe, just north of Gallagher Road on Route 54A, which is expected to be complete by the end of this week. A detour is in place for motorists to use County Route 76 and County Route 74.

Construction for the replacement of a second culvert pipe, north of Parker Hill Road on Route 54A, is expected to begin Monday, September 14, and last for approximately five days. During construction, a detour will be in place for motorists to use County Route 74 and County Route 32.

Work to replace a retaining wall is also underway along Route 54a, a half-mile north of County Route 76, in the town of Urbana. Traffic will be detoured using County Route 76 and County Route 74. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be able to access homes on either side of the retaining wall work zone. This section of road is expected to re-open in mid-October.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.