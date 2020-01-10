Rotary Club of Corning scholarships now available

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) —The Rotary Club of Corning is offering scholarships to Corning-area high school seniors who are graduating in June 2020 and entering a continuing education school program of two or more years by fall 2020.

The scholarships are also available to second-year students at Corning Community College who are continuing their education at a four-year institution.

In past years, the Club has awarded multiple scholarships of up to $1,000 each.

The primary criteria for selection are the student’s demonstrated commitment to community service during their high school or college years, together with acceptance into a continuing education program of the student’s choice.

Rotarians and members of their families are not eligible to receive Rotary Scholarships.

Applications are available for download at the “Rotary Forms” section of the Rotary Club of Corning website at: www.corningnyrotary.org.

Paper applications are also available in the guidance office of participating schools. Students should type their responses and may mail their completed application to the Rotary Club Scholarship Committee chairperson at: Dr. Geraldine F. Wolfe, Corning Rotary Scholarship, PO Box 264, Painted Post, New York 14870. All applications must be postmarked by March 6, 2020.

The Scholarship Committee of the Rotary Club of Corning will review all applications and maintains full discretion over the selection process. Scholarship awards will be announced by early May 2020.

Applicants should direct their questions to their guidance office or to Dr. Geraldine F. Wolfe at gwolfe44@yahoo.com.