Rotary Club of Corning’s pancake supper event returns

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Rotary Club of Corning is inviting the public to its fifth annual “Groundhog Day” Pancake Supper.

The event will be held on Thursday, January 30, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Corning American Legion, 8 River Rd, Corning, NY.

Tickets are only $10 each and may be purchased in advance or at the event. Attendees will be treated to a hearty “breakfast for dinner” featuring pancakes, “ground hog” sausages, juice and coffee.

The event will also feature lively entertainment courtesy of the Corning Rotary Jazz Band, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support Rotary’s local community service projects.

In past years, funds have benefitted projects in support of Corning-area charities, social service organizations, and schools including the Corning Youth Center, Corning Meals on Wheels, Southeast Steuben County Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities of Steuben, The Science and Discovery Center, and the Corning Rotary’s literacy programs at Winfield Street and Severn Elementary Schools.

A limited number of Platinum, Gold, and Silver level sponsorships are also available for this event. Contact Corning Rotarian Buddy Cutler at scutler@stny.rr.com or visit www.corningnyrotary.org for more information.