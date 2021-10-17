Salvation Army accepting Christmas gift applications for Steuben County families

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army is accepting applications for Steuben County families in need of gifts this holiday season.

Parents or legal guardians in Steuben County can schedule an appointment to apply in-person by calling 607-962-4681 x100. Appointments are available for Oct. 26-28 at the East Denison Parkway location.

Participants must provide a photo ID, proof of address, proof of all household income, an ID for children ages 0-13, two toy selections, and closing and shoe sizes for the children.

Attendees must adhere to rules for COVID-19 and wear a mask while attending.